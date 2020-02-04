Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Arthur "Joe" Greene II. View Sign Service Information Wakeman Funeral Home 1218 N Michigan Ave Saginaw , MI 48602 (989)-752-8531 Send Flowers Obituary





Surviving Joe are his parents, Teri "Martha" and Michael "Bobble" Collver, Joseph "Fadj" and Holly "H" Greene; his brothers, Justin "LB, NT" Greene and Eric "Big Boss" Berthiaume (fiancée Alissa "LizaJane" Enszer); sister, Chrisi Walker; niece, Juniper "Juni"; grandmothers, Barbara "G" Sauve, Dianne Holbrook and Nan (James) McDowell. Many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends from around the globe are left to cherish Joe's memory. Joe also leaves behind on this earth, his person, Kait "Cake" Noble. Welcoming Joe to his heavenly home were his grandparents, Edward "Skip" Sauve, AnnaLee "MeeMaw" and Clarence "Chopper" Hinman, Bernard and Sharon Greene, Patrick "Pat" Holbrook, and Welcome "Pops" Collver; uncle, Dennis "Dude" Greene; and cousins, Kayln Greene and Austin Holbrook.



Joseph "Joe, Dode, Kokomo" Arthur Greene II, 31, of Midland, was called home to heaven on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 at Woodland Hospice House in Mount Pleasant, surrounded by loving family and friends after a 22-month battle against brain cancer. The earth was graced with the gift of Joe on April 28, 1988 in Bay City. For 31 years, he lived his life how we all wish we could: doing whatever he wanted, when he wanted, how he wanted. He was courageous, strong and brave. Joe was also kind, caring, selfless, considerate and a true gentleman; being polite and using his best manners until the very end. He loved family, friends and strangers fiercely, and received the same in return. He was also famous for giving people nicknames, usually your name wasn't your name to Joe. Joe graduated from Midland High School in 2006, then went on to Delta College. Through Delta, Joe was able to complete three sessions with the Disney College Program at Walt Disney World in Florida, living his dream. Joe provided top-notch service in multiple industries including hospitality, sales, restaurants, property management, and even two seasons with the Great Lakes Loons. Joe will be long remembered for his love of people and music. He made friends everywhere he went, even if it was only crossing the street. He taught himself to play any instrument he touched, and he did it well. Jam sessions with family and friends were one of his favorite pastimes. Summer was Joe's favorite season because it was then that he could enjoy kayaking, camping, boating, fishing, bonfires and simply just being "up north."

In accordance with Joe's wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of Joe's life will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Sanford American Legion Post 443, 2080 N. Meridian Road, Sanford. Joe had a true giver's heart and was insistent that he continue to give long after his time here was up. Those wishing to express their love and sympathy are asked to direct contributions to the family. Due to the specific nature of Joe's wishes for donation recipients, the family will distribute per his requests. Special thanks to the Henry Ford Hospital family of caregivers including Dr. Adam Robin, Dr. James Snyder, the fantastic nurses and all other "Henry" staff for their dedication and determination. The family would like to express sincere appreciation to the staff and volunteers of Woodland Hospice House for letting our pack move in for a few days, and taking great care of all of us. Many thanks also to John and Donna Rychwa from the Megan Mae Foundation for their ongoing support and encouragement. The love, generosity and kindness we have experienced throughout this 22-month journey has been remarkable and unforgettable.

