Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Doyle. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





He will live on in the memory of his family – his four children, Kathy, Ann (Chris), Beth and Patrick (Techy); and grandchildren, Catherine, Jeremy, Julia, Natalie and Juliana; and his son-in-law, Paul. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 59 years, Joyce Doyle; his daughter, Martha; and his siblings, Mary Francis, Fred, John, Theresa, Margie and Mary Ellen.



With Joyce, he raised a loving family while also pursuing his career at The Dow Chemical Co. then as a co-founder of Doyle Research Associates. He would say the most important and loving accomplishment of his life was being a dad and raising his children. And his children would say that he was one in a million - the kindest, most patient, helpful, warm dad anyone could ever have had. He will be dearly missed by all those lucky enough to have had him in their life.



A memorial service will be held Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, 10 a.m. to noon on the 33rd floor, 100 E. Bellevue Place, Chicago. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or Joseph Doyle, 1926 to 2019. Joe died in his Chicago home, Oct. 31, 2019.He will live on in the memory of his family – his four children, Kathy, Ann (Chris), Beth and Patrick (Techy); and grandchildren, Catherine, Jeremy, Julia, Natalie and Juliana; and his son-in-law, Paul. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 59 years, Joyce Doyle; his daughter, Martha; and his siblings, Mary Francis, Fred, John, Theresa, Margie and Mary Ellen.With Joyce, he raised a loving family while also pursuing his career at The Dow Chemical Co. then as a co-founder of Doyle Research Associates. He would say the most important and loving accomplishment of his life was being a dad and raising his children. And his children would say that he was one in a million - the kindest, most patient, helpful, warm dad anyone could ever have had. He will be dearly missed by all those lucky enough to have had him in their life.A memorial service will be held Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, 10 a.m. to noon on the 33rd floor, 100 E. Bellevue Place, Chicago. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com

Published in Midland Daily News on Nov. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Midland Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close