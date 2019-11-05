Joseph Doyle, 1926 to 2019. Joe died in his Chicago home, Oct. 31, 2019.
He will live on in the memory of his family – his four children, Kathy, Ann (Chris), Beth and Patrick (Techy); and grandchildren, Catherine, Jeremy, Julia, Natalie and Juliana; and his son-in-law, Paul. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 59 years, Joyce Doyle; his daughter, Martha; and his siblings, Mary Francis, Fred, John, Theresa, Margie and Mary Ellen.
With Joyce, he raised a loving family while also pursuing his career at The Dow Chemical Co. then as a co-founder of Doyle Research Associates. He would say the most important and loving accomplishment of his life was being a dad and raising his children. And his children would say that he was one in a million - the kindest, most patient, helpful, warm dad anyone could ever have had. He will be dearly missed by all those lucky enough to have had him in their life.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, 10 a.m. to noon on the 33rd floor, 100 E. Bellevue Place, Chicago. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com