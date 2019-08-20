Joseph E. Butters, 69, of Midland, passed away Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 at MidMichigan Medical Center, Midland. The son of the late Joseph Butters and Robert and Dorene (Donahue) Inman was born in Midland, April 1, 1950. Joe enjoyed fishing and hunting.



Surviving are his children, David Butters, Penny Butters, Tina Butters and Kimberly Henry-Toner; grandchildren, Amber, Breanna, Cassidy, David Jr., Emily, Jacob, Zachery, Madison, Rayann, Angelina, Andrea; great-grandchildren, Olive Jo, Helayna, Brynlee and gummy bear to be expected; siblings, Roberta, Kay, Mary, Dorene, Bobby and Troy; girlfriend, Della (Lori) Rider. In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by brother, Robert Inman; sister, Billie LaLonde and his former wife and friend, Elizabeth Watkins.



Per the wishes of Joe, cremation has taken place and there will be no other services. Arrangements are under the care of Wilson MILLER Funeral Home.