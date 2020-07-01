1/1
Joseph Ellis
Joseph Harley Ellis, 77, of Midland, died June 30, 2020.
Joe was born August 23, 1942 in Bay City. His parents Bernard R. Ellis and Betty D. (Wells) Ellis preceeded him in death along with an infant twin brother, John.
Joe is also survived by his wife, Barbara Jean (Sharp) Ellis; and two stepsons, Jeffrey S. Bowen of Midland and Christoper S. Bowen of Bloomington, Ind.
Joe owned and operated Joe's Barber Shop in Bay City Michigan for 33 years before moving to Midland in 1996. He also worked at the Midland Center for the Arts for 10 years.
Following Joe's wishes, private burial will be in Midland Memorial Gardens. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Wilson MILLER Funeral Home.



Published in Midland Daily News on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wilson MILLER Funeral Home - Midland
4210 N. Saginaw Rd
Midland, MI 48640
989-839-9966
