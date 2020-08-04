1/1
Joseph G. Sweet
1938 - 2020
Joseph G. Sweet, 81, of Midland, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, Aug. 2, 2020 at MediLodge of Midland. He was born Dec. 25, 1938 in Midland, son of the late George Sirrill and Marie Ann (Commora) Sweet. In his youth, Joe became active in 4-H and found his passion for woodworking. While just a teenager, he began working for Normal Wood Products before venturing off to Earl D. Bennett Construction where he worked for over 35 years. While he devoted most of his time to woodworking and carpentry, Joe also enjoyed hunting, drinking coffee with friends and spending time with his dogs, especially JoJo and Rocky. As time went on and he could no longer drive, Joe took solace in riding his bike. He was a simple man who just liked to enjoy life. Joe never felt the need to leave home when happiness was already there. He was gentle, kind and a genuine friend. If ever there was someone in need, Joe was always there to lend a hand. He was a great man that will be dearly missed by many.
Joe is survived by his "bonus" daughter, Ann (Neil) Sheffer; children, Donna (Larry) Longsdorf, Allen (Jeryl) Sweet, Darin (Son Min) Sweet, Carol Jo Sweet, and Jospeh (Ruth) Sweet Jr.; siblings, Louise (Herb) Simpson and Dennis (Kathy) Sweet; as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, James and Arnold Sweet.
Private funeral services will take place Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 at Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Chapel, 1200 W. Wheeler St. His family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday evening from 4-7 p.m. and again Thursday morning from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Those wishing to live stream the service may do so via Joe's obituary page at wswfh.com beginning after 11 a.m. on Thursday. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Heartland Hospice or Greater Michigan Construction Academy.



Published in Midland Daily News on Aug. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland
1200 W. Wheeler St
Midland, MI 48640
(989) 631-2292
