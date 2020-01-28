Joseph L. Colberg, 53, of Coleman, died at home with his family by his side, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. He was born April 5, 1966 in Midland, the son of Lester and Sharon (West) Colberg Jr. Joe married his wife Lolita, June 17, 2017 in Clare. He enjoyed camping, fishing and traveling on his motorcycle. Joe was well known for his cooking and grilling.



Survivors include his wife, Lolita; children, Tiffany and Jim Weishuhn of Sanford, Corey Lytle of Midland, Cotey Lytle of Muskegon, Harley and Mercedes Colberg of Coleman, Shylyn and Tina Carll-Colberg of Coleman; step-children Kaye and Thomas White of Ohio, Cyndie and Derrick Waller of Nevada, James and Beverly Espiritu of California; 14 grandchildren; parents, Lester "Bud" and Maria Colberg Jr. of Mount Pleasant, Sharon Colberg of Coleman; sister, Joybelle and Jeff Blakely of Indiana, several nieces and nephews. After hearing of Joe's death, his mother Sharon died of a heart attack.



Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 at Faith United Methodist Church with the Rev. Scott Marsh officiating. Burial will take place in Warren Township Cemetery, Coleman. Friends may call at O'Laughlin Funeral Home, Inc. on Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. and at the church on Thursday starting at 10 a.m. until the time of services. Memorials are suggested to Cancer Services of Midland.