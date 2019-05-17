From Midland. Passed away May 9, 2019 at age 61. Joe was a kind and loving man that we were lucky to know and love. He is survived by four children, Jeremy (Lorrie), Joseph III, James (Rachel), Patricia (Ron) Morgan; brothers, John (Terri), Jerry (Dianna), Donald (Kim) Morgan; nine grandchildren.
Preceded in death by parents, Joseph, Patsy Morgan; sister, Katherine Blades.
A memorial will be held Friday, June 21, 2019 at Floyd Church of God, 1015 W. Chippewa River Road, Midland. Service begins 11 a.m., with a luncheon immediately following for family and friends.
The family is respectfully asking for donations toward the funeral costs,
Patricia Morgan, 4850 Rhodes Road, Rhodes, MI 48652.