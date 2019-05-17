Joseph Nelson Morgan II

Service Information
Service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Floyd Church of God
1015 W. Chippewa River Road
Midland, MI
Obituary
From Midland. Passed away May 9, 2019 at age 61. Joe was a kind and loving man that we were lucky to know and love. He is survived by four children, Jeremy (Lorrie), Joseph III, James (Rachel), Patricia (Ron) Morgan; brothers, John (Terri), Jerry (Dianna), Donald (Kim) Morgan; nine grandchildren.

Preceded in death by parents, Joseph, Patsy Morgan; sister, Katherine Blades.

A memorial will be held Friday, June 21, 2019 at Floyd Church of God, 1015 W. Chippewa River Road, Midland. Service begins 11 a.m., with a luncheon immediately following for family and friends.

The family is respectfully asking for donations toward the funeral costs,

Patricia Morgan, 4850 Rhodes Road, Rhodes, MI 48652.
Published in Midland Daily News on May 17, 2019
