Joseph Orbeck (1925 - 2019)
Joseph A. Orbeck, 94, of Midland, formerly of Plainwell, passed peacefully Saturday evening, July 27, 2019 at Stratford Pines in Midland. A graveside service will take place at Hillside Cemetery in Gun Plain Township where he will be inurned next to his wife Margaret. In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider The American Heart and Lung Association and Americans Home Health and Hospice Care of Saginaw. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware Smith Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 West Wheeler Street, Midland MI 48640. Condolences to the family may be sent through www.waresmithwoolever.com
Published in Midland Daily News on Aug. 3, 2019
