Service Information Harry J Will Funeral Homes 37000 W Six Mile Road Livonia , MI 48152 (734)-591-3700 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Harry J Will Funeral Homes 37000 W Six Mile Road Livonia , MI 48152 Visitation 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM Apostolic Christian Church Kawkawlin , MI Funeral 4:00 PM Apostolic Christian Church Kawkawlin , MI Interment Following Services Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery Kawkawlin , MI

Joseph Benjamin Ramseyer passed away Aug. 21, 2019 at the age of 78. He was born May 12, 1941, in Fraser Township, Mich. to Herbert and Naomi (Gudeman) Ramseyer of Pinconning. Joe grew up with seven siblings and many nearby friends. He attended Pinconning High School and soon after committed his life to Jesus Christ. Two years later he married his long time sweetheart, Dorethy R. Bragiel of Linwood, on Aug. 19, 1962. He obtained his Bachelor of Science degree in 1964 and his Master of Mathematics degree in 1967, both from Central Michigan University. They were married for 57 enjoyable years, had three kids, eight grandkids and two great-grandkids.



Joe taught mathematics and computer programming at Midland High School for 35 years. He loved teaching, loved mathematics and loved the students. He spent innumerable hours supporting extracurricular student activities, providing extra math help to students, helping the tennis team, helping the wrestling team, and more. He adored everything about Midland High School and gave all he had to it and the students. The students loved him and enjoyed his enthusiasm, joy and friendship. Joe received much admiration from the students, including being voted the Teacher of the Year and being requested to write many dozens of letters of recommendations and nominations, and giving graduation speeches. He also received the prestigious Gerstacker Excellence in Teaching Award in 1979.



Joe was very actively involved in the Apostolic Christian Church of Kawkawlin. He taught Sunday School for decades and took many classes to Sunday School Youth Days in Michigan and Ohio. He also was a song leader for decades and held many other church leadership positions. Joe had a tremendous love for his church family and gave very much energy and time to them. He loved Jesus Christ and trusted him as his personal savior, fully believing that he was saved by grace through faith in the shed blood of Jesus Christ.



Joe enjoyed golf and computers throughout his life. He bought his kids their first computer in 1979, and continued buying new computers for years to come. He golfed and golfed, on many courses throughout Michigan, nearby states and southern states, and on his computer.



Joe died from complications of Alzheimer's in Livonia, where he and Dort moved in the last few years of his life to be closer to their kids. He spent the last 18 months of his life living at the Woodhaven Retirement Home.



Joe and Dort have three children, Clay Ramseyer and Jackie Wrosch Ramseyer of Dearborn, Mark and Kelly (Wuethrich) Ramseyer of Livonia, Martin and Janel (Ramseyer) Eckert, Fort Wayne, Ind. They have eight grandkids, Leo, Wyatt, Beckett, Carrie, Caleb (Autumn), Grace, Grant, Daniel (Rachel). They have two great-grandkids, Harper Eckert, Owen Eckert. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Herb and Naomi (Gudeman) Ramseyer; his brother, James Ramseyer; and his sister-in-law, Joan Ramseyer. Surviving him are his wife, all of his kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. Also surviving him are his siblings, Ruth Ann (Elmer) Getz, Marlene Ramseyer, Carol (Bill) Waibel, Hack Ramseyer, Sue (Derrell) Steffen, Vicki Ramseyer, Edie (Rod) Laukhuf.



Visitation is at the Harry J. Will Funeral Home in Livonia, Thursday evening, Aug. 22, from 5-8 p.m. The funeral is at the Apostolic Christian Church in Kawkawlin on Friday afternoon, Aug. 23, at 4 p.m., following a visitation at the church from 1-4 p.m. Interment will immediately follow the funeral at the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Apostolic Christian Church at Kawkawlin, or Woodhaven at Bay City.

