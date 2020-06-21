Joseph Reddo
Joseph Andrew Reddo, 74, of Midland, passed away peacefully Monday, April 27, 2020 at MidMichigan Medical Center. He was born Feb. 14, 1946 in Detroit to Pauline and Joseph Reddo. Joseph was preceded in death by his brother, Louis; sisters, Betty and Anna. Joseph attended Sacred Heart of East Detroit where he later sacrificed his education to serve in the U.S. Army in 1964, obtaining his G.E.D. in later years. He began his military service as a heavy truck driver before serving in Vietnam from 1966-1967 then continued as a U.S.A.R. and worked his way up to an E-5 supply sergeant. He gained his expert qualification badges w/MKM RIFLE and .45 Cal PISTOL. Joseph honorably discharged the U.S. Army in 1969. His service did not end upon discharge from the Army as his devotion for helping others continued until his final days.
Joseph was most proud of his service in the Vietnam War which led to his involvement in Vietnam Veterans of America in Mount Clemens, Mich. Chapter 154. This also led to his occupation at Macomb County Department of Veteran's Affairs as a veteran benefit counselor helping file claims with the V.A. Prior to his involvement with Macomb County, Joseph owned Joe's Moravian Lounge on the corner of Utica and Moravian. He also held occupations as a supervisor at Ford Motor Company of Dearborn, an independent contractor for Morley Trucking, and an independent contractor in endless fields, a jack of all trades.
Joseph is survived by his daughters, Tracee Reddo and Joee Reddo of Midland; grandchildren, Tanner, Trevin', Reece, Serenity, Jorgia, Haylee, Breanna (Brooklyne, Quinn and Katherine); great-grandchildren, Ezra, Claire, Rosalie, and Olivia (Jade, Alice, Dakota and Grayson); and his four-legged best friend, Asket.
Our family would like to express our gratitude to all who have gone above and beyond in caring for Joseph, more specifically, Samantha Wright, Tommy Simpkins American Legion Services Officer, Darell and Kim from the V.A., Rachel and Kelly from M.M. Medical Center, Lynette Miller, and the support staff at Nottngham Place of Midland, the place he felt most at home.
A celebration of life will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the Midland Eagles Aerie 2110, 2934 E. Monroe Road. Pastor Julie Wiseman will officiate and a gathering for friends and family will take place indoors following the service. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, "Founders of the Wall" at https://donate.vvmf.org/page/contribute/in-memory-program or to the family of Joseph Reddo. Out of respect for others, the family asks that you please wear a mask. If you do not have one, one will be provided for you. Military honors will be presented by the Midland Area Veterans and the United States Department of the Army. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors.
Published in Midland Daily News on Jun. 21, 2020.