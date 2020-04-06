Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Smigiel. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph Smigiel

Joseph E. Smigiel, 94, of Midland, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020. The son of the late Martin and Mary (Ladocha) Smigiel, Joseph was born in Saginaw, Oct. 11, 1925. Joe served in the U.S. Navy during World War II on the hospital ship, the USS Samaritan. As a patriot and war veteran, he was a true representative of the greatest generation. After the war, he was employed by The Dow Chemical Co. in the Marine Transportation Department.

Joe was a long-time member of Blessed Sacrament Church. He enjoyed wood working, reupholstering furniture and working in their yard. His kids fondly recall him spending many nights in the wee hours making an ice rink in the backyard. He was also thoroughly confident that he would be the next big winner of the Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes.

Surviving is his wife of 73 years, the former Berniece Wazny, whom he married after the war on Sept. 28, 1946. Joe and Bernie then embarked upon their greatest adventure, starting a family and raising five children: sons, Paul (Barb) Smigiel of North Carolina, Gregory Smigiel (deceased), Dianne (James) Gentel of Northport, Rick (deceased) (Beth) Smigiel of Kalamazoo, Debra (Smigiel) Ballard of Texas. He also adored his grandchildren, Scott (Deb) Smigiel of California, Brandon (Haley) Ballard, Kelsey (Bo) Taylor; and was known as the jellybean supplier to two great-grandchildren, Jack and Cody, all of Texas.

As someone dedicated to his family and friends, Joe touched and positively impacted countless lives. His sharp wit and amazing sense of humor never waned. A celebration of Joe's life will take place at a later date. Donations can be made to the , the or Midland's Open Door in Joe's memory. Personal condolences may be extended to the family at









