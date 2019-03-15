Joseph Thomas Braun, 75, of Midland, died Thursday morning, March 14, 2019 at the MidMichigan Medical Center. He was born Sept. 15, 1943 in Buffalo, N.Y., son of the late John and Anna (Huber) Braun. On May 27, 1972 he married the the former Nancy Reece.
Joseph was an avid reader; enjoyed gardening and golf. He collected model trains, coins and stamps. Upon his retirement from Dow Corning Corp., Joseph and his wife moved up to Central Lake and spent many years there. Joseph and Nancy were active in the Central Lake Lions Club. He was a loving husband, uncle and brother-in-law.
He is survived by his sister-in-law, Sandra (Douglas) Butler of Midland; nieces and nephews, Dean (Lisa) Butler, David (Diana) Butler, Tonya Butler, Robert Braun, Laurie Sheehan, David (Kate) Braun; as well as many great-nieces and great-nephews; and a sister-in-law, Carol Braun. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Nancy on Oct. 20, 2013; and his brother, John Braun.
A memorial service will take place Monday, March 18, 2019 at 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Reece Community Endeavor, P.O. Box 2212, Midland, MI 48641-2212 or the . Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith
-Woolever Funeral Home.