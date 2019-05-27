Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce A. Bartz. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM Long Rapids Congregational Church 5440 Church St Lachine , MI View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Joyce Adeline (Brown) Bartz, 84, of Tucson, AZ, formerly of Naubinway, MI, and Granville, OH passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019 while at home. Joyce was born Aug. 4, 1934 in Alpena, to Norman and Louise (Carr) Brown.



Joyce was "mamma" and "grandma" to everyone she met. She loved to give gifts and send happy notes, no matter the occasion. She enjoyed photography, painting, embroidery, writing poetry and reading. Joyce married her high school sweetheart Arnold Bartz on July 10, 1954. The Bartz's made a life in Michigan and Ohio, making sure to stay active in church wherever they were. While living in Midland, Joyce and Arnie had three children, Robin (Stan) Motyka of Katy, TX, Mark (Bonnie) Bartz of Essexville, MI, and Buni DeVault of Alpena, MI. In 1976, Joyce and Arnie moved to Granville, OH for Arnie's position at The Dow Chemical Co. In retirement, Joyce and Arnie spent their summers in Naubinway, MI spoiling their grandchildren and friends. Joyce and Arnie spent 64 years together on the lakes, trails, and beaches of MI, while retreating to the warmer cactus filled mountains of Tucson every winter.



Joyce is survived by her brothers, Gary (Ann) Brown, Jim (Rhonda) Brown; sisters, Pat (Neil) MacArthur, Margaret Langoni and Gloria (Howard) Lumsden; as well as her children; close family friends, Kathy (Roger) McClain; and grandchildren, Matthew (Veronica) Motyka, Thomas (Lyndee) Motyka, Kristen (Chris) Gottfried, James, Victoria and Joshua DeVault; as well as several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Joyce was predeceased by her husband Arnie who passed away Feb. 21, 2019.



Joyce was a vibrant, generous soul who will be sorely missed by all family and friends. A celebration of life will be held on June 15, 2019, from 1-4 p.m. at Long Rapids Congregational Church, 5440 Church St., Lachine, MI 49753. Please bring all memories to share the life of this fabulous woman.

