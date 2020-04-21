Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce L. DeVerney. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joyce Lloydette (Brancroft) DeVerney passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020 at her home after a courageous battle against ALS "Lou Gehrig's Disease".

She was born on September 13, 1949 at Munson Hospital. Joyce grew up on a farm in Kingsley, Michigan and graduated from Kingsley High School class of 1967.She moved to Marquette to attend Northern Michigan University where she met Wayne "Butch" DeVerney. The two were married in St. Christopher church in Marquette on May 11, 1974.

Joyce was devoted to her family, husband Butch, daughters Jessica (Jeff) McLaughlin and Emily (Kriss) Hahn all of Midland. Her pride and joy was her 7-year-old grandson Easton Hahn. Joyce also cherished her sister Beth (Fred) Bynum and her nieces and nephews.

She was a member of the Midland VFW Ladies Auxiliary Post 3130 and spent countless hours volunteering her time there. She was also a member of Sanford American Legion and was very proud to be the wife of a military serviceman. Joyce was a strong advocate for Title 7, which encourages all schools to teach Native American culture.

Private family service will take place at the Ware Smith Woolever Funeral Chapel with Chaplin Ron Rayner officiating. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the donor's favorite charity.





