Joyce L. Spicer

Joyce L. Spicer, 88 of Coleman died at home Sunday November 22, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born January 17, 1932 in Clare County the daughter of the late Lavern & Mildred (Schaar) Barber. Joyce L Barber married Raymond H. Spicer May 12, 1950 in Loomis. He preceded her in death August 17, 1988.

Joyce was a life member of the Coleman Community of Christ Church and the Coleman VFW Post #1071 Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed painting, traveling, playing bingo, cards and games. Her greatest joy was time spent with her family.

Survivors include her sons: Michael Spicer of Coleman, Timothy & Laurie Spicer of Lake, Steven & Marjie Spicer of Coleman, daughter Cindy & Peter Bergman of Coleman, 13 grandchildren,11 great-grandchildren, brother Robert L. Barber of Lapeer, many nieces and nephews. Joyce was also preceded in death by her sister Avondalee Locke.

Funeral and committal services will be private. Burial will take place in Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens. Friends may call at the O'Laughlin Funeral Home, Inc. on Tuesday from 10 am until 12 noon. Memorials are suggested to MidMichigan Home Care Hospice. Please follow COVID-19 Protocol.



