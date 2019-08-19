Joyce Louise Mason, 69, of Midland, passed away Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019 at her home. She was born Jan. 17, 1950 in Midland, daughter of the late Albert and Florence (Thayer) Mason. Joyce grew up in Midland and graduated from Midland Public Schools. She went on to work for The Dow Chemical Co., retiring as an office professional. Joyce was a very lively woman and loved to have fun. She enjoyed the theatre and was active within the Midland Center for the Arts. Anyone who knew Joyce knew of her love of Disney as was evident by the large amount of paraphernalia found within her home. As wholesome as Disney was, so was Joyce's heart. She was a tremendously giving person and was active with "the Sharing Tree" found in various locations throughout the Midland area at Christmas.



Joyce is survived by her brother, Larry (Roxanne) Mason; one niece, one nephew; special friends, the Bruneau family and Sue Bottorff; as well as by many other great friends.



Memorial services will take place at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 at Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Chapel, 1200 W. Wheeler St. Family and friends are welcome to gather at the funeral home on Wednesday from 1 p.m. until the time of services. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Humane Society of Midland County in Joyce's memory.