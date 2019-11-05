Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Olds. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joyce Ann (Sayles) Olds, 85, passed into her Lord's arms on Oct. 21, 2019 in Grand Rapids. Joyce was born Dec. 7, 1933 and adopted by Ruth and Fred Sayles. She lived in Midland for 84 years and that is where she met and married her high school sweetheart, Franklin Dee Olds. Joyce and Dee were married 63 years before his passing in 2017. Joyce worked for The Dow Chemical Co. as a secretary and progressed in her career to become the executive assistant to the president at Northwood University until her retirement. After retirement Joyce and Dee enjoyed traveling, visiting their grandchildren and time with their friends. Joyce loved to crochet and made many beautiful afghans that she often gave away to family and friends. She also enjoyed reading murder and mystery books from her favorite authors. When not reading, you could find her watching every version of NCIS on TV. Joyce and Dee were lifelong members of the First United Methodist Church and Joyce volunteered at the church as well as at the Midland Hospital gift shop. Joyce was preceded in death by her husband Dee, her sister Nancy Hedlund and her parents.



Surviving her are her children, Christy (Lou) Kollar, Tracy (Tom) Kollar and Jim (Kathy) Olds. Also surviving her are grandchildren, Dane (Mel) Olds, Katie (Evan) Hart, Becky (Ben) Blowers, Emily (Kyle) Davis, Sarah Kollar and Kristin Kollar; great-grandchildren, Isaac, Lydia and Charlotte Joyce Blowers and Madison Hart. Joyce is also survived by her sister-in-law, Patt Marsh; her nieces and nephews and her special friends. The family wishes to express their appreciation and gratitude to Sentinel Pointe Health Care Associates and Kindred Hospice for their loving and skillful care.



In keeping with Joyce's wishes, a private memorial service for family and friends will be held at a later date.

