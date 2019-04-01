Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith Gough. View Sign

Judith C. Gough, 82, of Coleman died at home Friday, March 29, 2019. She was born Nov. 24, 1936 in Detroit, the daughter of the late Ferdinand & Lydia (Hoenicke) Heck. Judith C. Heck married Harry B. Gough March 12, 1954 in Warren. He preceded her in death Sept. 15, 2018. Together with her husband, Judy owned and operated the Coleman Dairy for approximately 25 years. She enjoyed traveling with Harry throughout the United States and Canada, and visiting the Casino. Judy was a life member of St. John Lutheran Church in Clare. She had a beautiful singing voice and sang in the church choirs in Detroit and Warren. Judy loved the time she spent with her family. The holidays were always a special event, with decorations, holiday spirit and the excitement they bring. It also needs to be mentioned that Judy loved to shop.



Survivors include her children: Harry & Kimberly Gough, Jr. of Traverse City; Victoria & Steve Miller of Coleman; Jennifer & Mark Lehman of Mt. Pleasant; eight grandchildren, three step-grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her granddaughter Erica Paul and brother George F. Heck.



A celebration of Judy's life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019 at St. John Lutheran Church, Clare, with Rev. Andrew Ewald officiating. Burial will take place in the Warren Township Cemetery in Coleman. Friends may call at the church on Saturday starting at 1 p.m. until the time of services. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Coleman Fire Department.

Published in Midland Daily News on Apr. 1, 2019

