Judith Lynn Dickerson Bosch

Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bacher Funeral Home
3326 Manchester Road
Akron, OH 44319
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM
Connect Church
578 Killian Rd
Akron, OH
Judith Lynn Dickerson Bosch, 67, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on January 27, 2020. She was born in Dearborn, MI on November 7, 1952 to the late Mark and Sophie Anne Dickerson.

Judy leaves behind her husband, Gene of 45 years; children, Gene III, Susan Bosch and Jon (Autumn) Bosch; brother, Dan (Cheryl) Dickerson; and sister, Diane Dickerson.

Judy was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Midland and attended Midland High School, graduating from Bob Jones Academy in 1970.

The memorial service will be held at Connect Church, 578 Killian Rd. Akron, Ohio 44319. Condolences and memories can be shared with Judy's family at the funeral home website, Bacherfuneralhome.com
Published in Midland Daily News on Jan. 29, 2020
