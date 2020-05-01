Judith Pelky

Judith Ann Pelky, 67, of Midland, passed away April 23, 2020 at Brian's House in Essexville after a brief illness. She was born March 8, 1953 in Midland, and was raised by Doug and Joyce DeVore. She attended and graduated from Bullock Creek High School. She was employed as a cosmetologist for over 20 years and at one point owned and operated Just Nails in Midland. Judith was married to Jerry Pelky and together they spent 26 wonderful years until his death on Oct. 27, 2014. She loved all animals especially her dogs, she also loved the outdoors, being up north, music and cooking for everyone. Judith was loved by anyone who met her and will be missed by all.

Surviving are her children, Joe Del Cimmuto, Carrie Tache and Cory Pelky; grandchildren, Canyon and Andrew Morlan and Isaiah, Matthew and Sophia Tache; parents, Doug and Joyce DeVore; and sisters Tenley, Kelly and Louann.

In honoring Judith's wishes, Cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider the Humane Society of Midland County. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors.







