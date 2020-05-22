Judith Polmanteer (Bradley)

Judith Polmanteer, 80, died April 29, 2020 in Bakersfield, Calif.

Judy was born to Jean and Nelson Bradley Jr., Aug. 5, 1939 in Midland, where she attended St. Brigid Catholic School and Midland High.

Judy married John Polmanteer, moved to California and made Porterville their home. She attended St. Anne's Catholic Church and St. John's Episcopal Church. She was a nurse and worked at Siera View District Hospital in Porterville, Fresno Community Hospital among others until she retired from Villa Manor Care Home in Porterville and moved to the central coast.

Judy was preceded in death by her husband, John Polmanteer; and her son, Eric Polmanteer. She is survived by her daughter, Tracy Johnson of Bakersfield, Calif.; her brother, Floyd Bradley of Desert Hot Springs, Calif.; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

No services, private internment.



