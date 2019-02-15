Judy (Westley) Mims passed away in Sun City West, Arizona on December 11, 2018, at the age of 80. She was born in Edmore, Michigan to Jack and LaVonne Westley on May 4, 1938. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, John Westley.



Judy graduated from Midland High School in 1956. She worked for Dow before working for her father in the family business (Westley's Data Processing).



Judy lived in Michigan and Colorado before retiring to Arizona where she loved the endless sunshine. Judy was active and enjoyed going to concerts, plays and movies with her sister and good friends, Her greatest joy was watching sports especially Sunday and Monday football. Her love of sports led her to follow and support her great nieces and nephews.



Judy will be greatly missed by her son, Dan Sova; daughters, Jackie Killgore and Marci Sova; her brother, Mike (Sharon) Westley; sister, Susanne (Nahum) Beristain; grandchildren; a great-grandchild; nieces; nephews; extended family and friends. A celebration of life will follow in Michigan at a later date.