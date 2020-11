Judy Winter

Judy J. Winter 88, formerly of Sanford died October 26, 2020 in Clearwater, FL. Judy was born May 30, 1932 at Farwell MI to the late Walter and Eathel Mashall Winter. She is survived by her sister Marion Hess, sister in law Norma Winter and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brothers and sister in law

Dale & Jean Winter, Bud Winter and Ward Hess.



