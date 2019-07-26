Guest Book View Sign Service Information Calling hours 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM O'Laughlin Funeral Home, Inc Calling hours 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM O'Laughlin Funeral Home, Inc Calling hours 10:00 AM Faith United Methodist Church Committal 11:00 AM Faith United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

The coffee pot's no longer on at Willy's Retirement Resort. June Herkel passed peacefully from this life at the farm with her children by her side on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. She was born in Coleman, on Good Friday 1936 to Russell and Florence (Eagly) Hubble. She graduated from Coleman High School in 1953 and went on to work as a typist for Saginaw Gray Iron. On April 19, 1958 she married W. Dale Herkel and eventually moved to the family farm to raise her children and be the best mom ever to anyone who came along. Once the kids were mostly grown, she was elected Warren Township Treasurer, a job she enjoyed for 20 years. She devoted time to the VFW Ladies Auxiliary in Coleman, delivering meals for Senior Services and to her church.



Left to cherish her memory are her children, Denise Gooch and Jeff Jehner, Lisa Warner and Ron Lowe and Brian and Denyell Herkel; her adored grandchildren, Stephen, Matthew, Kylie, Brooke and Addison; her brother, Keith and Diane Hubble; in-laws, Rosa, Madalyn and Nancy Hubble and Maurice and Gloria Herkel; cousins, nieces, nephews, neighbors and our very dear friend, Emil Schultz. She was preceded by her parents; husband, Dale; and son-in-law, Chuck Gooch; her siblings, John "Jack", Max and Ray Hubble and Elaine and Gordie Starkey; as well as her Herkel family Buck and Lenora, Rex and Barb and Chet Schaar are all having coffee with her now.



Funeral and committal services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Faith United Methodist Church with the Rev. Scott Marsh officiating. Burial will take place in Warren Township Cemetery. Friends may call at O'Laughlin Funeral Home, Inc. on Friday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. and at the church on Saturday starting at 10 a.m. until the time of services. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Coleman Food Pantry or donor's choice.

Published in Midland Daily News on July 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Midland Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close