The coffee pot's no longer on at Willy's Retirement Resort. June Herkel passed peacefully from this life at the farm with her children by her side on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. She was born in Coleman, on Good Friday 1936 to Russell and Florence (Eagly) Hubble. She graduated from Coleman High School in 1953 and went on to work as a typist for Saginaw Gray Iron. On April 19, 1958 she married W. Dale Herkel and eventually moved to the family farm to raise her children and be the best mom ever to anyone who came along. Once the kids were mostly grown, she was elected Warren Township Treasurer, a job she enjoyed for 20 years. She devoted time to the VFW Ladies Auxiliary in Coleman, delivering meals for Senior Services and to her church.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Denise Gooch and Jeff Jehner, Lisa Warner and Ron Lowe and Brian and Denyell Herkel; her adored grandchildren, Stephen, Matthew, Kylie, Brooke and Addison; her brother, Keith and Diane Hubble; in-laws, Rosa, Madalyn and Nancy Hubble and Maurice and Gloria Herkel; cousins, nieces, nephews, neighbors and our very dear friend, Emil Schultz. She was preceded by her parents; husband, Dale; and son-in-law, Chuck Gooch; her siblings, John "Jack", Max and Ray Hubble and Elaine and Gordie Starkey; as well as her Herkel family Buck and Lenora, Rex and Barb and Chet Schaar are all having coffee with her now.
Funeral and committal services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Faith United Methodist Church with the Rev. Scott Marsh officiating. Burial will take place in Warren Township Cemetery. Friends may call at O'Laughlin Funeral Home, Inc. on Friday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. and at the church on Saturday starting at 10 a.m. until the time of services. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Coleman Food Pantry or donor's choice.