June Ware Brennan

Music and dancing was the love of June Ware Brennan's life. She thought if people would sing more (in tune, of course) and dance more, the world would be a better place.

June, a mother of three, passed away peacefully March 19, 2020 at the age of 89.

June was born in Bay City, Mich., grew up in Pinconning, and then attended college in Bay City. She married Thomas Joseph Brennan and moved to Midland in 1953, where she lived for 30 years before moving to Largo, Fla. She held real estate licenses in Michigan and Florida. She returned to Michigan in 2017 to be near her family.

June was a charter member of The Midland Chapter of Sweet Adelines. She also was a member of the first women's barbershop quartet in Midland County called The Barber Belles. This popular foursome, organized in 1961, entertained at numerous events throughout Michigan. While living in Florida, she sang with Pride of Pinellas and Toast of Tampa choruses, ultimately becoming a Sweet Adeline International Chorus Champion in 1994.

June leaves a son, James Thomas Brennan; and a daughter, Julie Lynnae Brennan (Daniel Foy.) Also surviving her are three grandchildren, Jana Lenee Thurston, Thomas Brennan Lunda and Natalie Elizabeth Lunda; and two great-grandchildren, Nathan Joseph Fisher and Kayla Lenee Green. She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard Franklin and Alice Reetz Ware; and brother, Jack Neal Ware. June's youngest son, Jeffrey Lynn Brennan, died as an infant.

A private cremation has taken place at June's request.

