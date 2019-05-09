Karen Ann Gruber, 71, of Midland, passed away early Friday morning, May 3, 2019 at the University of Michigan Medical Center in Ann Arbor. The daughter of the late Fred and Anna (Novak) Havrilla, she was born Aug. 26, 1947 in Punxsutawney, Pa. Karen worked as an elementary school teacher with a combined 30 years teaching in Utica and Midland area schools. One of her greatest joys was inspiring enthusiasm for learning in her students with fun and creative teaching methods. Her motivation was simply to encourage everyone to experience and enjoy the many opportunities that life offers. In addition, she enjoyed nature and animals, especially her pet dachshunds, as well as reading, quilting, needle point, planting flowers and travelling. She was also active in the local Herb Society, Quilting Clubs, and Master Gardeners.



Karen is survived by her husband of 43 years, Gary Gruber, whom she married on March 27, 1976; son, Jason Gruber of Sterling Heights; daughter, Kimberley (Szilard) Molnar of Grand Rapids; sister, Mary (Garey) Eilertson of Clarkston and many extended relatives.



Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Midland County, or simply keep her love of teaching alive by encouraging and nurturing learning for children.



Per Karen's wishes, a private celebration of life will be held for immediate family members. Arrangements are under the care of Wilson Miller Funeral Home.