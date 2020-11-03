Karen Kaye Menerey
It is with profound sadness that the family of Karen Kaye Menerey, of Cabot, Ark., announces her peaceful passing on Oct. 31, 2020 at the age of 79. Karen was born in Midland, May 18, 1941 to the late Ellwyn and Lillian Albee. In addition to her parents, Karen was preceded in death by her husband, John Menerey Sr.; son, Mark E. Menerey; and granddaughter, Julie Anne Menerey.
Those left to cherish Karen's memory include her son, John (Linda Doty) Menerey II of Fort Worth, Texas; two grandchildren, Mark A. and Samantha Menerey of Michigan; as well as two brothers, Ellwyn (Marilyn) and Everett (Denise) Albee, both of Michigan.
Due to the impact and risk of the current environment, there will not be a memorial service. The family wishes to express their appreciation to all who have shown kindness, love and concern during this time of sorrow. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in memory of Karen Kaye Menerey to the ASPCA, PO Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929 or your local humane society. Arrangements are by Thomas Funeral Service, 501-941-7888. Please sign the online guestbook for the Menerey family at www.thomasfuneralservice.com