1/
Karen Kaye Menerey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karen Kaye Menerey
It is with profound sadness that the family of Karen Kaye Menerey, of Cabot, Ark., announces her peaceful passing on Oct. 31, 2020 at the age of 79. Karen was born in Midland, May 18, 1941 to the late Ellwyn and Lillian Albee. In addition to her parents, Karen was preceded in death by her husband, John Menerey Sr.; son, Mark E. Menerey; and granddaughter, Julie Anne Menerey.
Those left to cherish Karen's memory include her son, John (Linda Doty) Menerey II of Fort Worth, Texas; two grandchildren, Mark A. and Samantha Menerey of Michigan; as well as two brothers, Ellwyn (Marilyn) and Everett (Denise) Albee, both of Michigan.
Due to the impact and risk of the current environment, there will not be a memorial service. The family wishes to express their appreciation to all who have shown kindness, love and concern during this time of sorrow. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in memory of Karen Kaye Menerey to the ASPCA, PO Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929 or your local humane society. Arrangements are by Thomas Funeral Service, 501-941-7888. Please sign the online guestbook for the Menerey family at www.thomasfuneralservice.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Daily News on Nov. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved