Karen L. Boeke passed away peacefully, July 19, 2019.
She will be dearly missed by family who have survived her, including her brother, Robert; her sister-in-law, Vickie; her niece, Robyn; and many more distant relatives.
Karen earned a liberal arts degree from Albion College and a master of guidance and counseling from the University of Michigan
. Always a good student, Karen continued her love of education by teaching for many years in a middle school, located in Fraser, Mich., and later as a guidance counselor until retirement.
Karen moved back to Midland after retirement and found real happiness and purpose in life by becoming an active member of the Memorial Presbyterian Church. She served as a deacon for many years and managed the funeral meal service until recently. This calling brought her many wonderful friends from the church and elsewhere, who will miss her and remember her fondly. She truly dedicated her life to helping others.
Funeral services for Karen will take place 12 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019 at Memorial Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Dr. Wallace H. Mayton III officiating. A luncheon will follow at the church with burial services in Midland Memorial Gardens. Her family will receive friends at the church on Friday from 11 a.m. until time of services. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Memorial Presbyterian Church. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith
-Woolever Funeral Directors.