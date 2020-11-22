1/1
Karen Lee Letts, 68, passed away Friday morning, November 13, 2020 at MidMichigan Medical Center. She was born January 6, 1952 in Detroit, the daughter of William and Barbara (Seleski) Russell. Karen graduated from Merrill High School, and on June 10, 1972 married William C. Letts, Sr. in Merrill. She worked at the Midland Meijer's for many years, leaving employment there in 2006. Karen enjoyed camping, going on adventure rides, trips to the casino, but most importantly spending time with her grandkids and great grandkids. She is survived by her children Terrie (fiancé William Zibbell) Letts, William (Angela) Letts, Amanda (fiancé Roy Harvey) Letts, John (fiancé Meagan Bracey) Letts, Gary (fiancé Rachel Gray) Letts; siblings Patricia, Cheryl, William, Rick; many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband of 47 years, William. Private family services will take place later. Memorials in Karen's honor may be made to the family and sent to: 1096 W. McConnell Ct., Midland MI 48640. Arrangements are in the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home.



Published in Midland Daily News on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland
1200 W. Wheeler St
Midland, MI 48640
(989) 631-2292
