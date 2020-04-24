Karen M. Mackenroth

Obituary
Karen M. Mackenroth, 69, of Barryton, passed away peacefully Friday, April 17, 2020 at her home. She was born March 12, 1951 to the late Donald and Ann (Richnak) Moore in Midland. She graduated from Midland High School in 1969 and made her home there, where her children were raised.
Karen is survived by her husband, Scott Mackenroth of Rural Hall, N.C.; four children, Greg (MaryKay) Reid, Jacque (Ben) Letts and Brian Reid and Dennis (Amanda) Reid; three sisters, Laurie (Ron) Keel, Marianna (Jerry) DuFort and Kristy Moore; seven grandchildren; and her beloved dog, Shaggy.
A life celebration is being planned for a later date. Daggett Funeral Home in Barryton, Mich. is handling arrangements. www.daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Midland Daily News on Apr. 24, 2020
