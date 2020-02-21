Karen Tafel
Karen Tafel, 72, of Sanford, passed away peacefully at home, Feb. 21,2020. She was born Dec. 10, 1947 to the late Ted and Lena (Meylan) Bertluleit. On March 27, 2013 she married Joseph Tafel and they shared six wonderful years together.
Karen was an active member of Holy Scripture Lutheran Church.
Karen is survived by her husband, Joe; children, Brett (Julie) Huebner, Heather Hyatt, Elizabeth Tafel, Mark Tafel; grandchild, Tyler Huebner. She is also survived by her brother, Jack Bertuleit; and sister, Millie Wray.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, David Huebner and Luther Williams.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 at Holy Scripture Lutheran Church with Pastor Paul Schneider officiating. Friends may visit with the family on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 at Smith-Miner Funeral Home from 4-7 p.m. and at the church on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place at 2 p.m. at Midland City Cemetery.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Holy Scripture Lutheran Church of Midland County Food Pantry.
Smith-Miner Funeral Home is honored to be service the Tafel family; to share a special memory visit www.smithminer.com
Published in Midland Daily News on Feb. 21, 2020