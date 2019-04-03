Karie Roberta Ann (Root) Moody passed away suddenly at her home in South Lyon, March 29, 2019. Karie was born Nov. 27, 1975 to the late Robert Root and the late Pat Adams. Karie grew up in the Hope and Pinconning area. She and her family enjoyed camping and have visited many parks in and around Michigan. She also enjoyed spending time at the Midland County Fair with Olivia.



Karie ran a successful dog care and walking business.



She is survived by her beloved husband, Michael; and beautiful daughter Olivia Ann; her brothers, Matthew (Denise) Bywater, William (Tonya) Bywater; step sister Pam Barkley; brother-in-laws Mark (Kathryn) Moody, Charles (Mary Beth) Moody and Matt Moody; mother- and father-in-law, Charles R. and Marilynne Moody.



A gathering of family and friends will be at O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home in Novi on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 3-8 p.m. Burial will be at a later date at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly.



Donations in memory of Karie can be made to the Michigan Humane Society.