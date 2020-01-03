Guest Book View Sign Service Information Rose Hill Funeral Home 1130 S. Horne Mesa , AZ 85204 Send Flowers Obituary





Kathy spent her childhood in Midland until graduating from Midland High School in 1957. She then attended Michigan State University and received a degree in education as a member of Zeta Tau Alpha sorority. She later returned to MSU and received her master's in special education. Throughout her life Kathy was proud to be a MSU Spartan.



In 1962 Kathy married her high school sweetheart, Robert Gann, in Midland; it was a loving marriage that lasted until the day she passed. Kathy was a wonderful teacher and counselor for the Lansing Public Schools her entire career. She touched the lives of many students and was rightfully proud of being an educator.



Kathy and Bob were always fond of Northern Michigan and retired on Lake Missaukee in Lake City. She and Bob later developed a love for Arizona and wintered in Mesa for many years. She truly enjoyed entertaining family and friends at "the lake up north" or in Arizona, and she loved playing Bridge with friends. She was an accomplished painter and enjoyed sending out Christmas cards that featured images that she painted. Her true recreational passion during retirement came in the form of tennis where she would often play in three leagues each week. Some may even call her a "tennis junkie."



Kathy was most proud of her family. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 57 years, Bob Gann; daughter, Kristie (Scott) Maiers; son, Steve (Rose) Gann; sister, Marilyn (Glen) Ekey; sister-in-law, Karen Gann; grandchildren, Mitch Maiers, Matt (Laura) Maiers, Tiffany Gann and Grant Gann.



Kathy was preceded in death by her parents; brother-in-law, Richard Gann; and grandson, Brandon Gann.



There will be a celebration of life scheduled later. In lieu of flowers or donations, please email your memories of Kathy to [email protected]

