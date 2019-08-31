Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katherine Ann (Steinka) Moore. View Sign Service Information Smith-Miner Funeral Home 2700 W Wackerly St Midland , MI 48640 (989)-832-8844 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Homer United Methodist Church Funeral service 11:00 AM Homer United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary





Katherine attended Midland Public Schools, graduating from Midland High in 1969. After graduating Kathy worked at Town & Country and Midland Hospital as a nursing aid, her second love. During that time, she re-met the love of her life, Jack. They married on Nov. 25, 1972 at Homer United Methodist Church. She and Jack renewed their vows Nov. 25, 2015. Kathy lost the love of her life Jack in 2017.



At an early age she started what would be a lifetime of loving children, and became a sitter of several family's precious children. For 19 years Kathy had a licensed daycare home before continuing her education and entering the health care field working for Midland Internal Medicine. "Thank you Dr. Nadolski." She became a certified medical assistant. She loved working with all the people.



Most of all, she loved animals, especially her cat Lucy and feeding the seagulls on winter breaks in Panama City Beach, Fla.



Katherine is survived by her very special children, Jack (Tracy) Moore, Guy (Linda) Moore, Tracey (Steve) Howard; daughter-in-law, Lori Moore; and a very special like daughter and her family, Sheryl (Dean) Fick. These parents gave Kathy several grandchildren including, Nathaniel, Zachary, Jason and Amanda. She wants to include Amber, Emily, Hannah and Sarah and very special Shannon, Sean, Shane and Sam Fick and three great-grandchildren. Also surviving is her very dear sister, Bertha (Arthur) Beck; brothers, Arthur (Joan) Steinka, William (Bunny) Steinka; and very special sister-in-law, Sue and Jerry Hanson. Many nieces and nephews she loved dearly, "Thank you Mike Beck and John Schwartz."



She cherished her friends and want to thank them for the trusted care and prayers and loving talks and hugs. Diane, Robin, Shelly, Mike, Sheryl and Pastor Luke. From the very bottom of my heart, thank you!



In memory of me, think of a moment of the goodness in life that "He" has given us and the love of family and then smile. Thank you all for being a part of my life.



Preceding her in death are her parents, Arthur and Anna Steinka; a very dear mother- and father-in-law, Nina and Rollin Lambert; a brother, Larry; and grandparents, aunts and uncles.



A funeral service will be held Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Homer United Methodist Church with Pastor Luke Hansen and Pastor Beth Hanson officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until the time of service.



Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider Homer Township Fire Department or Homer United Methodist Church.



Online condolences may be left at Katherine A. Moore, 69, of Midland, passed away Aug. 29, 2019. She was born Sept. 10, 1949, but will be 34 forever. The former Katherine Steinka was the daughter of the late Arthur and Anna (Steinke) Steinka.Katherine attended Midland Public Schools, graduating from Midland High in 1969. After graduating Kathy worked at Town & Country and Midland Hospital as a nursing aid, her second love. During that time, she re-met the love of her life, Jack. They married on Nov. 25, 1972 at Homer United Methodist Church. She and Jack renewed their vows Nov. 25, 2015. Kathy lost the love of her life Jack in 2017.At an early age she started what would be a lifetime of loving children, and became a sitter of several family's precious children. For 19 years Kathy had a licensed daycare home before continuing her education and entering the health care field working for Midland Internal Medicine. "Thank you Dr. Nadolski." She became a certified medical assistant. She loved working with all the people.Most of all, she loved animals, especially her cat Lucy and feeding the seagulls on winter breaks in Panama City Beach, Fla.Katherine is survived by her very special children, Jack (Tracy) Moore, Guy (Linda) Moore, Tracey (Steve) Howard; daughter-in-law, Lori Moore; and a very special like daughter and her family, Sheryl (Dean) Fick. These parents gave Kathy several grandchildren including, Nathaniel, Zachary, Jason and Amanda. She wants to include Amber, Emily, Hannah and Sarah and very special Shannon, Sean, Shane and Sam Fick and three great-grandchildren. Also surviving is her very dear sister, Bertha (Arthur) Beck; brothers, Arthur (Joan) Steinka, William (Bunny) Steinka; and very special sister-in-law, Sue and Jerry Hanson. Many nieces and nephews she loved dearly, "Thank you Mike Beck and John Schwartz."She cherished her friends and want to thank them for the trusted care and prayers and loving talks and hugs. Diane, Robin, Shelly, Mike, Sheryl and Pastor Luke. From the very bottom of my heart, thank you!In memory of me, think of a moment of the goodness in life that "He" has given us and the love of family and then smile. Thank you all for being a part of my life.Preceding her in death are her parents, Arthur and Anna Steinka; a very dear mother- and father-in-law, Nina and Rollin Lambert; a brother, Larry; and grandparents, aunts and uncles.A funeral service will be held Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Homer United Methodist Church with Pastor Luke Hansen and Pastor Beth Hanson officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until the time of service.Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider Homer Township Fire Department or Homer United Methodist Church.Online condolences may be left at smithminer.com

Published in Midland Daily News on Aug. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Midland Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close