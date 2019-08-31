Katherine A. Moore, 69, of Midland, passed away Aug. 29, 2019. She was born Sept. 10, 1949, but will be 34 forever. The former Katherine Steinka was the daughter of the late Arthur and Anna (Steinke) Steinka.
Katherine attended Midland Public Schools, graduating from Midland High in 1969. After graduating Kathy worked at Town & Country and Midland Hospital as a nursing aid, her second love. During that time, she re-met the love of her life, Jack. They married on Nov. 25, 1972 at Homer United Methodist Church. She and Jack renewed their vows Nov. 25, 2015. Kathy lost the love of her life Jack in 2017.
At an early age she started what would be a lifetime of loving children, and became a sitter of several family's precious children. For 19 years Kathy had a licensed daycare home before continuing her education and entering the health care field working for Midland Internal Medicine. "Thank you Dr. Nadolski." She became a certified medical assistant. She loved working with all the people.
Most of all, she loved animals, especially her cat Lucy and feeding the seagulls on winter breaks in Panama City Beach, Fla.
Katherine is survived by her very special children, Jack (Tracy) Moore, Guy (Linda) Moore, Tracey (Steve) Howard; daughter-in-law, Lori Moore; and a very special like daughter and her family, Sheryl (Dean) Fick. These parents gave Kathy several grandchildren including, Nathaniel, Zachary, Jason and Amanda. She wants to include Amber, Emily, Hannah and Sarah and very special Shannon, Sean, Shane and Sam Fick and three great-grandchildren. Also surviving is her very dear sister, Bertha (Arthur) Beck; brothers, Arthur (Joan) Steinka, William (Bunny) Steinka; and very special sister-in-law, Sue and Jerry Hanson. Many nieces and nephews she loved dearly, "Thank you Mike Beck and John Schwartz."
She cherished her friends and want to thank them for the trusted care and prayers and loving talks and hugs. Diane, Robin, Shelly, Mike, Sheryl and Pastor Luke. From the very bottom of my heart, thank you!
In memory of me, think of a moment of the goodness in life that "He" has given us and the love of family and then smile. Thank you all for being a part of my life.
Preceding her in death are her parents, Arthur and Anna Steinka; a very dear mother- and father-in-law, Nina and Rollin Lambert; a brother, Larry; and grandparents, aunts and uncles.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Homer United Methodist Church with Pastor Luke Hansen and Pastor Beth Hanson officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider Homer Township Fire Department or Homer United Methodist Church.
Online condolences may be left at smithminer.com