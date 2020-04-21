Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katherine (Radosa) Stevens. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Katherine (Radosa) Stevens

Katherine (Radosa) Stevens, 85 of Midland, formerly of Merrill, died Sunday evening, April 19, 2020 at Pinecrest Farms in Midland. She was born November 3, 1934 in Midland to the late Joseph and Pauline (Pes) Radosa. Katherine attended Sacred Heart Catholic School in Merrill graduating with the class of 1953. She met William Stevens while working at Jam Store, and they were married May 14, 1955. Katherine worked for Dr. Devlin and Dr. Redmond for approximately 15 years at which time, along with her son Edward, she purchased the Jam Store.

Katherine is survived by her sons, Joe (Carol) Stevens of Elsie, Ed Stevens of Sears, Bruce (Laurie) Stevens of Midland and Ron (Dyna) Stevens of Merrill. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Justin (Erin), Jason, Kaitlyn, Matthew, Ryan and Michael (Kiel) Stevens, Samantha (Alex) Simonetti, Jayme (Judd) Woods, Kari (Aaron) Triplett; great grandchildren, Trevin and Casen Woods, Piper and Blake Triplett, Henry Simonetti and a brother Frank Radosa of Midland. In addition to her parents, Katherine was preceded in death by her husband Bill on December 25, 1990; brother Steve Radosa and sisters, Irene Pacholka and Josephine Smolek.

Interment has taken place in St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery in Ryan and a memorial Mass will take place at a later date. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the donor's favorite charity. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ware Smith Woolever Funeral Directors.





