Kathleen C. Hickerson

Kathleen C. Gorman was born Dec. 13, 1932 in Ferndale, Mich. to her English mum, Florence May Allen Gorman and Irish dad John E. Gorman. She was blessed with many siblings - Laviva (May), Elizabeth (Ellen), John, Edith, Margaret, and Patrick. Kathleen passed away at the age of 87 on Sept. 1, 2020. In her early married life, she and her husband, John D. Hickerson, raised their four children - Mitzi (Scott Gorman), Lorri, Bobbi (Doug Ott) and JD Hickerson in Midland. They were active members of the Mapleton Methodist Church. Later on summers were spent at the cottage on Townline Lake. After retiring from Midland High School, Kathleen and John became full-time RV'ers, eventually working for the U.S. Corp of Engineers in Hartwell, Ga. After John passed away in 1999, Kathleen lived at May Manor in Lakeland, Fla. where she had many friends, especially Victor Bora Jr.

In addition to her children, Kathleen absolutely adored her grandchildren, Stephanie (Andy Fischer), Chris (Veronica) and Sean (Heather) Gorman, and Jacob, Joshua and Bridgett (Hickerson); and her great-grandchildren, Angelina, Payton, Ryder, Emma, and Lily. In her final years she reminisced about loving to dance the polka and sing.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store