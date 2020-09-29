Kathleen Faye StoneburnerKathleen Faye Stoneburner, 64, of Alma, died Monday morning, Sept. 28, 2020 at her home. She was born Dec. 11, 1955 in Midland, daughter of Faye L. (Gray) Tennant and the late George Harold Weldon. Kathy attended Midland schools and graduated from Dow High School. She married William Stoneburner and the two were married for 43 years. Kathy worked various jobs throughout her career and retired from Admiral Gas Station after 15 over years of service. She was a simple woman who never wanted any fuss. Kathy was more than content listening to country and oldies music while drinking her coffee and smoking a cigarette. She enjoyed baking and sharing her creations with family and friends. Kathy was known for her generosity as well as her honesty and tenacity. While helping others meant a great deal to her, nothing gave Kathy greater joy than being the best wife, mother, grandma, great-grandma, aunt and friend anyone could ask for.Left to cherish her memory is her husband, William Stoneburner; mother, Faye Tennant; children, Robin Stoneburner, Robert (Bre Cartwright) Stoneburner, Dean Weldon, Melissa (Federico) Padron and Alayna (Cameron) Davie; grandchildren, Katelynn Stoneburner, Dallas Stoneburner, Sylvia (Daniel) Forrester, Amelia Stoneburner, Samantha Weldon, Guillermo Nemesio and Lillyana Nemesio; and four great-grandbabies. Kathy is also survived by her brothers, Timothy Weldon and Dennis Weldon Sr.; sister, Connie Benson; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her father, George Weldon, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Jack Tennant.Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 atMidland Church of the Nazarene, 5700 Jefferson Ave. Pastor Harold Myers will officiate with burial to follow in Old Hope Cemetery. Kathy's family will receive friends at the church on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider her family.