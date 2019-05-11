Kathleen "Katie" R. Filipiak, 76, of Midland, died Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Candlestone Assisted Living in Midland. She was born Sept. 16, 1942 in Alpena, daughter of the late Neil and Dorothy (Van Sipe) McMillan. A graduate of Alpena High School class of 1960, on July 29, 1961 she married Harold J. Filipiak in Alpena. He survives her. Katie was a retiree of the Dow Corning Corp after 32 years of service. Upon retirement she enjoyed spending time in her garden and the gardens at her church.
In addition to her husband, Harold of Midland; she is survived by her sons, Brian (significant other: Amy Singer) Filipiak of Plymouth and Chad (Kelly) Filipiak of Lafayette, Ind.; grandchildren, Neil (Mari Hsu) Cole-Filipiak of Livermore, Calif., Luke (Asia) Filipiak of Louisville, Ky. and Jeremy Filipiak of Laramie, Wyo. She is also survived by her sisters, Shirley (Pat) Brandt of Alpena and Karen (Glen) Herron of Lachine; and brother, Jim (Ann) McMillan of Clare. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister, Ruth Tobias; and brother, Bill McMillan.
Memorial services for Katie will take place 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church, 6100 Perrine Road, Midland and at Spratt United Methodist Church, 7440 M-65 S, Lachine, Mich. on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. Rather than flowers, please consider a donation to your local hospice. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith
-Woolever Funeral Directors.