A great lover of music, beautiful Katie met her handsome and devoted husband Bob shortly after Bob joined Dow Corning Corp., when they were paired up in a local production of Song of Norway. She and Bob enjoyed yearly trips to Detroit when the Metropolitan Opera visited, and many years singing in the Midland Chorale and Trinity Lutheran Church choir. She was devoted to her children and actively inspired and supported their music interests, including singing, piano lessons, and participation in the Gilbert & Sullivan Summer Youth Workshop at Midland Center for the Arts.



Katie was an avid reader, familiar to everyone at the Midland public library who would see her checking out a big stack of books each week and returning them the next week, only to grab another stack and repeat that process her entire life. Her love of reading encouraged in her children a deep love of reading, writing and education.



She was cherished by her family and friends for her kindness, warmth, intelligence and keen sense of humor. She also enthusiastically embraced long camping trips around the country with her family so her children could learn about history and the importance of adventure as a learning activity.



Katie was preceded in death by her father, Lester (Scotty McLaren) Messacar; her mother, Marion (Horning) Messacar; her sister, Onalee Messacar; and her favorite canine companion, Chum.



Katie is survived by her husband, Robert Krahnke; her children, Patricia Krahnke (Kady Lane) of Nashville, Ind., Steven Krahnke (Jane McLeod) of Bloomington, Ind. and Kenneth Krahnke (Terri Hutchins) of Midland; sisters, Judy Shurkey and Dee Olson, both of Lexington, Ky.; granddaughters, Sophie Krahnke of Chicago, Ill., Nell Krahnke of San Francisco, Calif., Lauren Krahnke of Royal Oak and Alex Krahnke of Midland.



The funeral for Katie will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church on Jefferson Ave. on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. Visitation for family and friends will begin at 11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at noon. A luncheon will be held at the church immediately after the service. Burial will be held at 2:45 p.m. at Midland Cemetery, located at 3220 Orchard Dr. Funeral arrangements are being made by Ware-



