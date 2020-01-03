Kathryn Elaine Smith
, 89, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Dec. 5, 2019. Kathryn was born to Harold and Alvena St. Louis on March 12, 1930 in Midland. She was one of seven children.
It was in Midland that she met Vernon Smith, who in the seventh grade became her on-again-off-again sweetheart. The two married in November 1950 and Kathryn joined Vern on his Naval travels around the world.
While Vern spent 42 years making waves in the Navy, Kathryn was the backbone of the Smith family at home. She was strong, smart and loving. Kathryn was the picture of grace, class and a beautiful example of unconditional love. Her faith and her family were two of the most important things to Kathryn. She was always actively involved in her church. In later years, she and Vern founded Seniors Ministries in multiple churches. She was a devoted and outstanding mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be deeply missed by her family but knowing that she is with Jesus and Vern brings them great comfort.
Kathryn is survived by three children, Michael (Cheryl), Cathy Bandy and Steve (Cathy). She also leaves behind nine adult grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Kathryn's life will be held at SonRise Christian Church, 600 Independence Blvd., Virginia Beach, VA 23462, on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 at 6 p.m., with a reception to follow. Pastor Steven Smith Sr. will officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to SonRise Christian Church, The Smith Memorial Fund.