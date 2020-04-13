Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathryn J. Hilton. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kathryn J. Hilton

Kathryn J. Hilton, 85, of Freeland, passed away at MidMichigan Medical Center, April 10, 2020 with her family by her side. Kathryn was born May 2, 1934 in Ludington. Her parents, the late Eugene and Vera (McKeith) Hilton, moved to Freeland in 1942, where Kathryn lived until her move to King's Daughters Home, Midland, in 2016. She graduated from Arthur Hill High School in 1952. Kathryn retired from The Dow Chemical Co. after 35 years of service. Kathryn enjoyed traveling to Europe, Hawaii, Australia, New Zealand, and much of the United States. From the age of 10, she was a life-long member of Freeland United Methodist Church, at times serving as treasurer, secretary and a member on various committees over many years.

Kathryn is survived by her sister, Janet (James) Black of Midland; and many nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank the staff at King's Daughters Home for the attentive and compassionate care Kathryn received during her residency. And a special thank you to Shirley Brown for her many visits with Kathryn during her time at King's Daughters Home.

Per Kathryn's wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of Kathryn's life will be held at a future date. The family suggests any memorials be directed to the Freeland United Methodist Church or the . Arrangements by the Cunningham/Taylor Funeral Home, 310 E. Washington St. Freeland, MI 48623-0362.





