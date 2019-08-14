Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathryn Trautman. View Sign Service Information Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland 1200 W. Wheeler St Midland , MI 48640 (989)-631-2292 Memorial service 11:00 AM St. John Episcopal Church 405 N. Saginaw St. Midland , MI View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Kathryn Margaret Trautman, 85, of Midland, and formerly of Newberry, died Saturday afternoon, Aug. 10, 2019 at her residence. Born Kathryn Margaret Hicks on Feb. 15, 1934 in Albion, she was the daughter of the late Robert Lewis and Starr (Reed) Hicks. She was a graduate of Albion High School. On March 26, 1954 she was married to Robert Trautman at Camp Rucker in Alabama. He survives her. Kathryn worked as a registered nurse for over 35 years. She was a faithful member of St. John Episcopal Church and All Saints Episcopal in Newberry. She was active in Pet Pals for 15 years, secretary for the county library in Newberry, and a member of the Altar Guild of All Saints and the garden club. She was an adventurous and talented cook, known to send her husband far and wide in search of obscure ingredients for elaborate dinner parties. She enjoyed traveling around Michigan and to favorite spots like Jekyll Island, spending time with her family sailing, camping, or cooking, and planning themed tea parties with her grandchildren. At home, she tended to a beautiful garden, and one could often find her curled up with a cat and a good book well past midnight.In addition to her husband Robert, she is survived by her children, Suzanne M. Feasel, Paul R. (Sue) Trautman, Janet L. (Jim) Singleton and Shirley A. Schultz; grandchildren, Ashley L. Singleton, Kristin M. Singleton, Calgary M. (Tippo) Haines-Trautman, Nelson (Jenna) Trautman, Allison Trautman, Michelle (Jeff) Hansen, Angela Koon; great-grandchildren, Clothilde Trautman, Josh and Shawna Hansen, John and Jake Kuenzer, Skia, Starr and Stormie Koon, and Bryan Wahl. She is also survived by Annette Haines and Prashant Andrade. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, David B. Trautman; and stepdaughter, Mary S. Shive; granddaughter, Stephanie Wahl; two brothers, Graydon Reed and Robert Reed; and two sisters, Constance Morgan and Phyllis Foster.A memorial service for Kathryn will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 at St. John Episcopal Church 405 N. Saginaw St. in Midland. Kathryn's family will receive friends at the church at a luncheon following the service. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Humane Society of Midland County or St. John Episcopal.

