Kathy Smith

Kathy SmithKathy Smith, of Hope, passed on from this world early Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 at MidMichigan Medical Center with family by her side.Kathy was born Oct. 21, 1946 to Charles and Loraine Ball in Caro.Kathy is survived by her husband, Bill, of 54 years; sister, Mary; brother, Bob; two children, Julie and Mike; six grandchildren, Alicia, Allan, Kirsten, Devin, Brittany and Brianne; and one great -grandchild, Bennett. She was preceded in death by her sister, Carol; and her brother, Rick.Anyone who knew Kathy, knew her smile, laugh and love of life. If you ever had the pleasure of running into Kathy, and husband, Bill, on the golf course, you knew you were in for an afternoon of great conversation and good times. Kathy loved being active, and picked up the game of golf like a natural, totaling three hole-in-ones over 15 years! Along with golf, Kathy also enjoyed travel, cooking, playing cards with friends and family, reading, crosswords and a crisp light beer. Kathy was always the strength and courage of our family, always keeping her head up and never whispering a complaint. She will be forever loved and missed. There are no services planned. Arrangements are in the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home.