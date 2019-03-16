Kay L. Shelby, 71, of Coleman, died Thursday, March 14, 2019 with her family by her side, at Toni and Trish House in Auburn. She was born Sept. 28, 1947 in Midland, the daughter of the late Clarence and Doris "Jean" (Wilson) Lewis. Kay L. Lewis married Francis "Dick" Shelby, Sept. 20, 1969 in Coleman. Kay was a life member of Faith United Methodist Church, member of the Quilters Guild and Le Clique. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, reading and baking. Her favorite time was spent being a grandma.



Survivors include her husband, Dick of Coleman; children, Kraig and Heather Shelby of St. Joseph, Keri and Dean Retzloff of Coleman, Kyle and Jennifer Shelby of Coleman; six grandchildren, T.J. "Troy" Hamilton, Cassidee Retzloff, MacKenzie Shelby, Brady Shelby, Sally J. Shelby, Madison Phillips; brothers, Jerry and Mary Lewis of Coleman, James and Dr. Nancy Lewis of Saginaw; nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Faith United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Nathan Reed officiating. Burial will take place in Warren Township Cemetery, Coleman. Friends may call at Faith United Methodist Church on Monday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. and on Tuesday starting at 10 a.m. until the time of services. Memorials are suggested to Toni and Trish House or Faith United Methodist Church.