Kay worked as a charting secretary in Labor and Delivery at the Midland Hospital for many years, retiring in 1997. Later working at Elder Beerman and Bonton in the Midland Mall. Kay was a loving and dedicated mother and grandmother and did every thing in her power to take care of them. Kay was an avid reader, novice piano player, and she enjoyed gardening and frequently spoke of her love of fishing as a little girl with her father. She loved her Cat Lacey and was very proud of all her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.



Kay is survived by her children, Shelley (Bob) Morris, Kathy (Gary) West, Jeff Bruett, Lori Bennett (Bill Van Steenkiste); grandchildren, Daniel Morris, Jennifer (Gabe) Perezev, Kevin (Chrystal) West, Troy Bruett, Tara (Cory) Lewis, Elizabeth (Frank) Kuehn, Jon Bruett (Mikeala Lampman), Joshua Bennett (Jessica Craig); and 10 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Lila (Joe) Reou, Linda (Tom) Fochtman and Lois "Tootsie" (Ronald) Fanslow.



Kay was preceded in death by her son, Mark Bruett; and grandson, Jeremy Costley.



Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 from 4-6:30 p.m., at which time Tyler Snyder will be officiating her memorial service.



Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the March of Dimes.



