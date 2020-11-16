Keith W. Michael
Keith Winton Michael, 83, of Midland Michigan died peacefully the morning of November 14, 2020 at King's Daughter's Home. Keith was born in Shickshinny, PA on October 26, 1937. He received an undergraduate degree in Physical Science and Mathematics. He then went on to earn a PhD in chemistry from Pennsylvania State University in 1963.
Keith married Elizabeth, his wife of 55 years on January 24, 1959. They moved to Midland in 1964, where they raised three daughters and Keith began a successful 35 year career as a chemist with Dow Corning. As the manager of electronics research he was instrumental in the discovery and the securing of multiple patents for new materials and next generation systems for Corning's electronics and silicon business.
He enjoyed several hobbies— his greatest passion perhaps being dogs and dog training, which he pursued after his retirement. He started the "Top Dog" training school in Midland and spent over 25 years training dogs of all kinds. Keith especially loved German Shepherds and always had at least one of his own. He took great pride in competing with his dogs in tracking and obedience competitions. He was a member of the Midland Kennel Club, Association of Pet Dog Trainers and the Midland County Search and Rescue Organization. In his earlier years, Keith was also an avid stamp and rock collector, often using family vacations to the upper peninsula of Michigan as occasions to add to his rock and mineral collection—and to teach his children how to distinguish an agate from other stones. And designing and building his own home was a culmination of a lifelong dream of his that came to involve the efforts of both family and friends; some joked that his dream house was never fully completed so that Keith would always have some part of it to tinker with. Over the years, Keith had also been interested in activities as diverse as archery, meat-smoking, photography, and carpentry. Throughout his time in Midland, he greatly enjoyed watching the wildlife and caring for the land that surrounded his home in the country.
Keith is survived by his married daughters, Kathy (Peter Pfeiffer) Michael and their children Leona and Marie; Colleen (Tim) Shelton and their children, Olivia and Lucas; and Margaret (John) Iannitello and their children, Elizabeth (Samuel) Schoepp, Rebecca (Jonathan) Menk and great granddaughter April, Jessica, Mary, Christopher, Teresa, and Monica. Keith was preceded in death by his wife Elizabeth (Betty) and his brother, Robert Michael.
The family is considering a memorial service with the time to be determined at a later date. Those wishing to make an expression of sympathy may consider a donation to the Great Lakes Bay Animal Society, www.glbas.org
.
