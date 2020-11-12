Kenneth Benjamin
Kenneth Howard Benjamin, 72, of Midland, died October 29, 2020 at his home. He was born July 1, 1948 in Pipestone, Minnesota to his beloved parents Mac and Virginia (Craft) Benjamin.
Ken left this earth after a life that was full of love and laughter, but also trials. For some, those trials, including life in an institution away from his beloved family, might have been too much to bear. Ken, however, had a resilience and positive energy that could not be broken. Ken was one of those people who have the gift of connecting with people in a deep and profound way. Everyone who spent time with Ken felt that they were special to him. That is because they were. Ken loved to walk, take rides, make and drink coffee, make and eat cookies, and talk to people. He loved to engage, and whenever he did, he and the person walked away smiling. He will be dearly missed by his loving family and his many, many friends in this community.
Ken will be missed by his brothers and sisters, Sue (Karl Slater) Benjamin, Wesley (Debra) Benjamin, Sally (Charlie) Hock-Harrison, and Jerry Benjamin; many nieces and nephews; and by many friends and care givers throughout the community. Ken was thankful to the many persons and organizations that helped him to have a wonderful life in his beloved community of Midland.
A celebration of Ken's life will take place at 2:00, Monday, November 16, 2020 at the Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 West Wheeler Street in Midland. Pastor Lisa Kelly will officiate. Ken's family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 1:00 pm until time of service. For those wishing to share in the service but are unable to attend, the service will be live streamed under Ken's obituary at www.wswfh.com
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider Independent Community Living.