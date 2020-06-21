Kenneth 'Chip' Hayden Place II

Chip, 70, died at his home with his wife and daughters by his side, June 17, 2020. He was born July 25, 1949 in Royal Oak, Mich., the son of Mariella (Hamilton) and Kenneth Place I.

Chip was a graduate of Northwood University and worked as a salesman. He married is wife, Maureen (Roberts) Place on Oct. 25, 1969. Chip's greatest joy was his family. He enjoyed watching his daughter place sports and than contined the joy watching every sporting event of his five grandchildren. He was an avid Tigers fan, rather they won or lost he contined to watch or listen to every game.

Chip leaves behind his wife, Maureen; his daughters and sons-in-law, Jenninfer and Earl Lewis and Sara and Bert Hensel; his five grandchildren, Jesse, Grace, Gena, Sophie and Will; and two great-grandchildren, Ethan and Briella; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Joe Roberts, Tom and Kathy Roberts, Joe and Mary Jane Howe, John and Karen Roberts, Donna Roberts, Gayle Roberts, Jim Bukowski, Carol Roberts; and many nieces and nephews.

Chip was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Jim and Rich; his in-laws, Eugene and Ursula Roberts; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Jim Roberts, Mike Roberts, Richard Roberts, Colleen Bukowski, Shirley Roberts and Patricia Christensen.

At this time there will not be a memorial service. Please remember Chip the next time you sit down to watch a Tigers game or have a cook out with your family.



