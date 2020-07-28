Kenneth P. Augustine
Kenneth P. Augustine, of Beaverton, was born in Beaverton April 16, 1947. He died July 9, 2020. Kenneth was a Vietnam veteran.
Kenneth passed peacefully in his sleep surrounded by family and friends. Ken enjoyed fishing, hunting, split stone masonry and morel mushroom hunting.
Ken was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra; his parents, Clarence and Margaret (Wavra) Augustine; two brothers, William and Lester; two sisters, Barbara and Dorothy; and his son, John Henry.
He is survived by his sons, Ken Augustine Jr. (Deb), Robert Augustine (Tressa); his daughters, Amanda Augustine (Monty) and Christina Boychuck (Nathan); his grandchildren, Kayte, Emilie, Devon, Kayla, Cadence, Andrea, John, Jordan, Emma and Liam; his sisters, Sharon, Marilyn, Kathy, Deb, Mary; and his brother, Dave; along with two great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and many great friends.
According to his wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial was be held on July 18, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of choice
. Arrangements are in the care of Lee-Ramsay Funeral Home - Gladwin Chapel.